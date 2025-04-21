The Atlanta Falcons are in an awkward position with their quarterbacks. Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a massive $180 million contract in free agency last year. Then they shocked the world by drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round. Penix Jr. is clearly the future in Atlanta, which begs the question of what will the Falcons do with Cousins?

ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped some interesting nuggets on Monday surrounding a potential Kirk Cousins trade.

Schefter floated both the Vikings and the Steelers as two teams that could be interested in trading for Cousins. He noted that Atlanta wants an acquiring team to pay $20 million of Cousins' $45 million worth of guarantees left on his contract.

“There is a feeling around the league that a team, whether it is the Vikings or Steelers, might be willing to pay down roughly $10 million,” Schefter wrote on Monday. “How much any team would be willing to pay also would influence the compensation it gives up. The higher the payment, the lower the draft compensation; the lower the payment, the higher the draft compensation.”

Atlanta may need to be flexible on what they're demanding from other teams. Especially if they also want them to eat a portion of Cousins' guaranteed money.

Schefter also noted that the Falcons are apparently demanding “a lot” for Kirk Cousins in trade discussions with other NFL teams.

Will Kirk Cousins be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft?

At this point, it seems almost impossible that Cousins will stay in Atlanta as a backup ahead of the 2025 season.

The 2025 NFL Draft could have a huge impact on where Cousins eventually ends up.

“The Falcons and Cousins, who has a no-trade clause, recognize their future is not together, and how it will play out could very well be influenced by this draft,” Schefter wrote.

Cousins could face an interesting decision in a potential trade. A return to Minnesota would be a juicy story, especially with Cousins and McCarthy battling it out in training camp. Perhaps Cousins might want to avoid the drama and become a clear QB1 instead.

If that's the case, Pittsburgh feels like the perfect landing spot. Cousins would immediately be the starter in Pittsburgh and could likely be acquired for a small amount of draft capital.

The Steelers have been waiting on Aaron Rodgers for weeks at this point.

If Rodgers does not sign with Pittsburgh before the 2025 NFL Draft, watch out for a potential Kirk Cousins trade.