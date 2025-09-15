The Minnesota Vikings couldn't get anything going on Sunday and suffered an embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Falcons, 22-6, at US Bank Stadium.

The Vikings were the clear-cut favorite to win the game, with JJ McCarthy coming off an impressive debut in Week 1. But their offense sputtered against the Falcons. They failed to find the endzone, as all of their points came from two field goals from Will Reichard in the second quarter.

The loss was extra costly for Minnesota as Justin Skule suffered a head injury in the third quarter and did not return. It was later confirmed that he suffered a concussion after going to the medical tent.

He is in his first stint with the Vikings after spending the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite Skule's concerning injury, fans didn't go easy on him for his subpar performance against the Falcons.

“Justin Skule needs help on every pass play, and I’m not even trying to be funny,” said @Nate_Tice.

“Justin Skule strikes again,” echoed @verysadvikings.

“Justin Skule is the worst NFL player I’ve ever seen,” added @kylaer_.

@PurpleForTheWin, meanwhile, posted a GIF to criticize Skule.

Justin Skule pass blocking…pic.twitter.com/8OyobQIoKC — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) September 15, 2025

“You think your team’s OL has problems? Some folks are out here starting Justin Skule at LT in primetime,” wrote @BDPeacock.

“Justin Skule is a problem that needs to be either addressed or given substantial help,” suggested @TheRealForno.

It's clear that fans, possibly out of sheer frustration, couldn't help but blame the 28-year-old offensive tackle after the Vikings' sorry defeat.

McCarthy was sacked six times, five of which came in the first half. He went 11-of-21 for 158 yards and two interceptions. He struggled as well against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 but came alive in the fourth quarter to lead the Vikings to the come-from-behind win.

As of writing, there's no update yet on Skule's status.

Ryan Kelly also suffered a concussion, according to Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.

“There were some injuries, but that is never going to be an excuse,” said O'Connell, as quoted by Sports Illustrated's Will Ragatz.

The Vikings will look to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.