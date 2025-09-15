The Atlanta Falcons visited the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, looking to enter the win column after dropping their opening assignment in Week 1.

The Falcons had a promising start, scoring on two field goals from Parker Romo for a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. The 28-year-old kicker, who played for the Vikings last season, added another field goal in the second period to give Atlanta a 9-6 advantage at halftime.

Before the break, AJ Terrell Jr. sustained an apparent injury during the Vikings' snap, which ended in JJ McCarthy getting sacked.

“Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell Jr. is injured on the field. He walks off very gingerly on his own with athletic trainers straight to the locker room. There are 12 seconds left until halftime,” said Falcons reporter Terrin Waack on X.

It was later revealed that the 26-year-old Terrell suffered a hamstring injury.

“AJ Terrell has been downgraded to OUT with a hamstring injury,” reported Fox 5 Sports' Tori McElhaney.

It's not a good sign for Terrell and the Falcons as a hamstring injury takes time to heal. A severe strain could take up to six to eight months. As of now, fans can only hope that it's not too serious for the one-time All-Pro.

The Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20, in Week 1. Terrell tallied a team-high six solo tackles, along with Xavier Watts.

He started all 17 games last season, recording 66 combined tackles, including 50 solo tackles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions.

As of writing, the Falcons increased their lead to 12-6 in the third quarter.