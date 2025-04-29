Montigo Moss, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, has accepted an invitation to attend the Minnesota Vikings’ rookie minicamp, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday.

Montigo, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound wide receiver, spent the past five seasons at the University of Maine, competing in the FCS-level Colonial Athletic Association. After a limited role early in his career, Moss developed into a productive offensive weapon for the Black Bears. In 2024, he delivered his best season, recording 61 receptions for 722 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned All-CAA honors and became a reliable target in the passing game.

Montigo Moss takes long-shot path to Vikings minicamp, aiming to follow in footsteps of his Hall of Fame father

Across 41 career games at Maine, Moss totaled 153 receptions for 1,652 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per catch. He also recorded at least one reception of 40 yards or more in each of his final two seasons, highlighting his big-play ability.

Despite his strong senior campaign, he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and did not sign a traditional undrafted free agent contract. He will attend the Vikings’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis — a route with long odds but not without precedent. Adam Thielen, one of the franchise’s all-time leading receivers, began his NFL career as a tryout player at Minnesota’s rookie camp in 2013. Thielen went on to play nine seasons with the Vikings, earning two Pro Bowl selections and recording over 6,000 receiving yards before signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Montigo now gets a chance to prove himself with the team where his father became an NFL legend. Randy Moss spent seven seasons in Minnesota, earning five Pro Bowl selections and posting 9,316 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns. He led the NFL in touchdown receptions three times with the Vikings, including a rookie-record 17 in 1998, and helped redefine the wide receiver position with his speed and vertical threat. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Minnesota’s receiver group includes Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, and Jalen Nailor.