Adam Thielen is not yet ready to hang up his cleats. The Carolina Panthers veteran wide receiver is set to return for his 12th season in the pros, as he and the team revise a contract, as reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Thielen, who will be turning 35 years old in August, is coming off a decent 2024 campaign by his standards with the Panthers. That season, he only had 615 receiving yards but managed to score five touchdowns on 48 receptions and 62 targets.

Thielen only played 10 games in 2024, as he dealt with a hamstring issue. It's also worth noting as a context that he operated within an offense that had plenty of issues scoring points and moving the chains. Carolina was just 23rd in the league with only 20.1 points per game and 29th with 298.0 total yards per contest.

However, quarterback Bryce Young, after getting benched in the middle of his second year in the NFL, started to show plenty of promise and inspire hope that there's actual reason to feel good about Carolina's situation under center.

With Thielen returning, Young will have a key veteran presence downfield to further help him get to his potential that many saw in him when he was taken first overall by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL draft.

Thielen arrived in Carolina in 2023 on a three-year contract worth $25 million. Going undrafted in 2013 didn't stop Thielen from becoming a star in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings gave him a chance, and he reciprocated that trust by playing at a high level for multiple seasons. He spent his first nine years in the NFL with the Vikings, getting two Pro Bowl nods along the way.

So far in his pro career, Thielen has racked up 8,311 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns on 685 receptions and 975 targets.