The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday night. Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz was playing the entire game in serious pain. You could see Wentz favor his left shoulder after every play, but you have to give him major credit for playing.

Wentz was sacked five times in the loss to the Chargers, but you knew he was not going to come out of the game.

The veteran quarterback is not a quitter. He has been dealt a ton of damage over the course of his career. He has always found a way to bounce back. After being ruled out for the season, Wentz will attempt another comeback in 2026.

Wentz recently defended his decision to keep playing against the Bolts, despite being in a lot of pain. He spoke to ESPN's Kevin Seifert on the topic.

“This isn't my first rodeo,” Wentz said. “I'm not an idiot. I know what I was signing up for going out there. Nobody was forcing me, pressuring me, any of those things.”

Wentz was then asked about the impact of the decision coming in a meaningful game.

“It's fun,” he said. “I'm not going to lie. It's fun. It's what I grew up dreaming of doing. And when you lose it for a little bit, it's hard to want to give it up. So even with pain, and all the things that I knew were going to come with it, I wanted to play. I want to be out there, and I want to be helping this team however I can.”

The Wentz ride will end this season, and second-year QB J.J. McCarthy will start again under center. McCarthy practiced fully on Wednesday and is ready to get the Vikings back on track in the NFC.