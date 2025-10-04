The Minnesota Vikings placed center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve Saturday after he sustained his second concussion in three weeks, marking another setback for the team’s offensive line.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Kelly will miss at least four games while recovering.

Vikings thin up front as Ryan Kelly hits IR before Week 5 vs. Browns

Minnesota also ruled out left guard Donovan Jackson, who is dealing with a wrist injury, and backup center Michael Jurgens, who is sidelined with a hamstring issue. The absences leave the interior offensive line short-handed heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Kelly, 32, signed with Minnesota in March on a two-year, $18 million contract after spending seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, he was brought in to provide veteran stability and leadership at the center position. His presence has been key in helping anchor the unit under offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who continues to oversee the Vikings’ offensive system.

The Vikings enter Week 5 looking to rebound from last Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland — the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in the country. The defeat dropped Minnesota to 2-2 on the year, while the Browns sit at 1-3.

Minnesota will face Cleveland at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network before returning home to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.