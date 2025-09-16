On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Vikings fell to 1-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a home loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. While the Vikings' defense played relatively well, at least in the passing game, the Minnesota offense was listless for the entire evening, reigniting questions about quarterback JJ McCarthy, who was making just his second career start.

McCarthy has now performed poorly in seven of his eight NFL quarters so far, and recently, ESPN NFL insider Stephen A. Smith took to First Take to ask a simple question of head coach Kevin O'Connell.

“[J.J. McCarthy] didn't look good at all against Atlanta, and then he's injury prone? … Is he what Kevin O'Connell tried to convince everybody he is?” wondered Smith, per First Take on X, formerly Twitter.

Heading into the NFL Draft in 2024, there were questions about whether McCarthy's success as the quarterback at Michigan was due to his own prowess or the immense talent around him. McCarthy was forced to miss his entire rookie season last year due to injury, instead watching Sam Darnold lead the Vikings' offense to perform well above expectations before bolting in free agency.

A tough start for JJ McCarthy

Things against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 for JJ McCarthy were going similarly to the way they were against Atlanta for the first three quarters before he and the Vikings' offense suddenly found a rhythm in the fourth quarter and went on to win the game.

However, the Vikings would find no such luck in the game against Atlanta, as McCarthy was sacked six times on the evening and also threw two interceptions, and very nearly a third.

It should be noted that Minnesota was playing this game quite shorthanded, with multiple offensive linemen out, as well as wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was suspended for the first few games of the year.

Still, Vikings fans were likely hoping for a little bit more than six points from their offense.

McCarthy unfortunately will be out of the lineup due to injury next week when the Vikings host the Cincinnati Bengals.