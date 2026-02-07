Few teams dealt with more disappointing quarterback play in 2025 than the Minnesota Vikings, who will not let that issue plague them again in 2026. While Kevin O'Connell will not give up on J.J. McCarthy just yet, the team is looking to give him competition in the offseason.

The Vikings have admitted their disappointment with the 2025 quarterback room and are intent on altering it in 2026. Minnesota had the most issues with its lack of options behind McCarthy and wants to address that issue by adding a veteran to the group in the offseason, Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic' reported.

The development does not mean the Vikings are looking to replace McCarthy, but rather add a competent backup to the room. Minnesota's worst games came when McCarthy sat out due to injury and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer could not keep his head above water.

The Vikings began the season with Carson Wentz behind McCarthy and had some success with the former Pro Bowler on the field. Wentz went 2-3 in his five starts before going down for the season with a shoulder injury.

Article Continues Below

McCarthy struggled to begin the season himself, but he gained his footing in the final month of the regular season. The Michigan product ended the season with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but five of his touchdowns came in his final four games, during which he had just two interceptions.

However, McCarthy's main issue is his health, which has been a persistent issue throughout his young career. After missing his entire rookie season, McCarthy missed seven games in 2025, while exiting early with a hand injury in another.

The 2026 quarterback free agency class is not booming with options, but the Vikings will have their choice of quality veterans to complement McCarthy. Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett, Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Mariota and Malik Willis headline the list of free agents who will be available in March.