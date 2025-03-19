The Minnesota Vikings have been hot in the rumor mill lately as they've been linked with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, with free agency dwindling down and the NFL Draft around the corner, the organization's plans at quarterback might becoming more clear.

Rodgers signing with the Vikings is becoming more unlikely, however, it sounds like the franchise still wants to sign a veteran quarterback, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. After losing Daniel Jones in free agency to the Indianapolis Colts, a veteran is very much in play, but it doesn't sound like it will be Rodgers.

“Minnesota still plans to add a veteran backup to push and mentor [JJ] McCarthy. They wanted Daniel Jones back, but he saw a better opportunity to start in Indianapolis. But make no mistake — the Vikings will bring in another QB. As I've discussed before, it just won't be Rodgers at this time.”

Schultz claims that Minnesota believes that McCarthy is ready for the starting role after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. The former Michigan Wolverine star had two surgeries but he's expected to be ready to go by the time the 2025 season begins. After trading up to the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, rumors suggest the Vikings are all-in on McCarthy.

As for Aaron Rodgers, Schultz hints that both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants remained interested. Pittsburgh might be the most patient with the 41-year-old quarterback, as Schultz claims the team is willing to wait for Rodgers to decide on whether he wants to play or retire.

“Sources have indicated that the Pittsburgh Steelers are fine waiting for Rodgers to make a decision — on whether he's ultimately playing in 2025, and if so, where — and money has not been an issue. Meanwhile, the New York Giants remain interested, though I could see them adding a backup-type very soon, similar to Pittsburgh signing Mason Rudolph.”

Notable free agent quarterbacks that are still available include Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Joe Flacco. If the rumors are true that the Vikings are ready for McCarthy to take the reigns, then whoever they sign in free agency would likely take on a backup role to mentor the 22-year-old rookie.