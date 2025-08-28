Quarterback JJ McCarthy already stands as the future face of the franchise, and now he’s ready to embrace the spotlight and lead the next chapter for the Minnesota Vikings. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell named him one of the team’s 2025 captains after McCarthy quickly earned the trust of both coaches and teammates.

T Brian O'Neill pic.twitter.com/T6zylOALFc — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The move underscores the Vikings’ confidence in JJ McCarthy’s ability to lead on and off the field. After missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury, he now enters his first active season determined to make an immediate impact.

McCarthy joins a strong leadership group filled with veteran stars. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Harrison Smith lead the offensive and defensive cores. Running back Aaron Jones Sr. and long snapper Andrew DePaola also bring experience and stability. Safety Josh Metellus, outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, and tackle Brian O’Neill complete the list of captains. The blend of seasoned leaders and emerging voices creates a balanced foundation for the upcoming season.

For McCarthy, being named a Vikings captain this early speaks volumes about the trust he’s earned in the locker room. Drafted 10th overall in 2024, he has quickly impressed teammates and coaches with his work ethic and poise. Even without playing a snap last season, he established himself as a presence during meetings, practices, and film sessions.

Kevin O'Connell praised McCarthy’s growth throughout training camp. He highlighted the quarterback’s improved command of the offense and his growing chemistry with key players like Jefferson and Aaron Jones Sr. The Vikings believe his leadership can energize the offense. They expect him to bring more consistency after last year’s struggles.

Expectations are sky-high as the season approaches. McCarthy now has every chance to prove he can be the leader Minnesota envisioned when they drafted him. He benefits from a balanced captaincy group, elite talent around him, and full organizational support.

The Vikings’ decision is clear: this is JJ McCarthy’s moment. Now, it’s time to see if the young quarterback can deliver.