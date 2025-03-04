OK, New England Patriots. Upgrade your plane. And then the organization can focus on better things, like Travis Hunter. Meanwhile, here is one free agent who can help fill the Patriots’ biggest offseason need.

After a mediocre 4-13 season, at least the Patriots learned what areas they need to improve. At the center of the problem is the offensive line. And that’s where free agency can help.

It won’t be easy, because Ronnie Stanley is the best on the market. But the Patriots need to open the Robert Kraft vault and spill out the cash to get the Ravens’ offensive tackle.

Patriots should heartily pursue T Ronnie Stanley

It’s time to make this kind of move, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss via cbsnews.com.

“They're going to build from the inside out and try to find offense and defensive linemen to shore up what they felt was a big weakness last year,” Reiss said. “If (Stanley) is available, throw the bag at him, for lack of a better term. You may have to overpay him, but that guy would be a great start to your offseason.”

Reiss added he believes the Patriots will make a bold move, according to espn.com.

“At the NFL scouting combine, one rival NFL executive said some of the buzz going around was that the Patriots would aggressively pursue veteran Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley should he make it to unrestricted free agency,” Reiss wrote. “Stanley's stock is back up after playing in every game in 2024 for the first time in his nine-year career.

“And now he's primed to cash in on a deal that figures to top $20 million per season — whether it's in Baltimore, New England or elsewhere. One potential obstacle for the Ravens is that they rank in the bottom 11 of the NFL in salary cap space.”

The Patriots clearly need to better protect young quarterback Drake Maye. But head coach Mike Vrabel said the team need to buy into the process first, according to maslive.com.

“I think a successful season is going to be one where the players believe in what we're doing,” Vrabel said. “This is what's going to help us, this is what's best for us. These people care,” Vrabel said. “That allows us to get better as the season goes on, that allows us to improve as the season goes on, and the teams that improve as the season goes on usually have an opportunity to play in January. That's what success is going to look like. That the players believe in what we're doing.”

Ronnie Stanley could be a part of Mike Vrabel's remake

And the team needs to work together, Vrabel added.

“I want them to work with me,” he said. “Like, we’re in this together. I want to be along on a journey and help them have a successful career,” Vrabel said. “The better they play, the better the team’s going to do. That’s facts.

“So, tough-minded? I think they have to be tough-minded to play professional football. You have to be resilient. I think if you’re just going to say you’re going to win every matchup, that’s not factual. So I think anybody in this league, whether you coach in it, or play in it, certainly has to have some resiliency.”

All of this could make a nice draw, along with a bag of cash, for Stanley to jump the Ravens ship and swim to New England.

However, there is talk the Ravens won’t let Stanley get out of Baltimore, according to espn.com.

“The sense out of Indy is that the Ravens and left tackle Ronnie Stanley can agree to terms on an extension in the coming days,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “That's hardly a slam dunk, but there's a sentiment to try to make that happen. Some inside the league are projecting that deal to land somewhere between $21-23 million per year.

“With Alaric Jackson re-signing with the Rams, Stanley going back to the Ravens would help free agent left tackle Cam Robinson, who would have several musical chairs from which to choose. I still suspect the Patriots will target tackles, and don't sleep on the Chiefs, either. Many around the league are loosely expecting the Chiefs to entertain Stanley's market, should he get free.”