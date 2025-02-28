The New England Patriots sit at a very pivotal point of the the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 4th overall pick at their disposal, the Patriots could find themselves in a position where they're the recipient of quarterback hungry teams desperate to move up in the draft order to get their guy, or if a pair of quarterbacks — Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — are selected within the first three picks, then it means the Patriots are in a position to select a player that most analysts believe could be a generational talent.

That ‘generational' player may be Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who is suddenly something of a polarizing prospect due to an injury that may or may not require surgery. It may also be Colorado's Travis Hunter, who teams are still trying to pigeonhole as either a wide receiver or a cornerback, while any smart franchise would know that Hunter's value lies in his ability to be both at the next level.

What makes Travis Hunter such a unique, can't miss prospect is not that he's generationally talented as either a wide receiver or a cornerback alone. It's that he could, in theory, be a B+ player at both positions throughout the entirety of his NFL career. But what's interesting is that new head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots are not only intrigued by the total package that Hunter brings to the table. They reportedly view him as the best player at both of those two very important positions.

If this is true, then it's worth wondering whether the Patriots would consider moving up on draft day if they felt they were in danger of losing out on Travis Hunter. According to Kevin Rogers of Betting Insider, Cam Ward is the current betting favorite to be the 1st overall pick with -150 odds. Abdul Carter is not far behind at +150 odds, and Travis Hunter is next at +850.

Let's assume that the Titans select Carter 1st overall, and that the Browns, picking 2nd, were setting their sights on taking a quarterback, but didn't have a strong preference of either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. At that point, couldn't the Patriots call up the Browns have a conversation about a swap of the 2nd and 4th picks with a future 2nd round sweetener attached and heading to Cleveland in order to ensure Hunter ends up in a Pats uniform?