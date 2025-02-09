Aside from Drake Maye's promising rookie season, the New England Patriots have few positives to take away from 2024. The letdown year led to the release of Jerod Mayo and the subsequent hiring of Mike Vrabel as head coach. With an already active 2025 NFL offseason, the Patriots appear to just be getting its roster reconstruction underway.

After a 4-13 finish, New England has little reason to consider more than a handful of players untouchable. Save for Maye, Christian Barmore and Christian Gonzalez, no player on the Patriots' roster can feel safe entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

It is no surprise that a disciplined franchise like the Patriots hired a defensive-minded coach as its next leader. However, their biggest problems will be on the offensive end. New England will need to go all-in on Maye if they wish to realize any success. The focus on doing so will be on the offensive line and receiving corps, but the front office has to emphasize giving their franchise quarterback a solid backfield to work with.

In 2024, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson led the Patriots' middling rushing attack. Neither was effective enough to support Maye in the backfield. One way or another, the Patriots have to find another answer in the offseason, even if it means cutting ties with either Stevenson, Gibson or both.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

If the Patriots release Stevenson, it would certainly be a shock. Not because of his performances, which have been utterly disappointing, but because he just inked a four-year extension during the 2024 offseason. Regardless, general manager Eliot Wolf is unquestionably feeling immense buyer's remorse for that decision. As financially painful as releasing Stevenson may be, it might be time for New England to cut its losses.

After an impressive 2022 campaign, Stevenson has followed it up with two subpar outings as the team's full-time starter. In an injury-shortened 2023 season, Stevenson logged just 619 rushing yards on 4.0 yards per attempt. He followed that up with 801 rushing yards on 3.9 yards per carry in 2024.

To make matters worse, Stevenson has lost carries and playing time to aging veterans in each of the past two years. Twenty-eight-year-old Ezekiel Elliott cut into his usage in 2023, only for Gibson to do the same the following season.

Stevenson started the 2024 season strong, racking up 201 rushing yards in his first two starts. Everything fell apart after that, with injury issues and inconsistency telling the story of the rest of his season.

Offensively, the Patriots must spend the entire 2025 NFL offseason with Maye in mind. Getting the budding star a competent running game has to be as much of a priority as anything else. Stevenson has not cut it and cannot be the answer any longer.

Patriots' potential Rhamondre Stevenson replacements

Should the Patriots remove Stevenson from their roster, they will have their choice of replacements. New England could address the position during the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, but several affordable veterans will be available in free agency.

Seven starting running backs from the 2024 season will become unrestricted free agents in March. JK Dobbins, Aaron Jones and Najee Harris top the list of notable names, while Kareem Hunt, who is expected to start for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, joins them. Former 1,000-yard rusher Nick Chubb's contract will also expire.

While Dobbins is expected to receive lucrative offers, none of the other veterans are projected to have a high price tag. Acquiring a veteran presence to accompany Maye in the backfield would be ideal. Harris could emerge as a priority target as one of the league's premier pass-blocking running backs.