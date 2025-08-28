The New England Patriots enter the 2025 NFL season with relatively high expectations. Part of that is because of how poorly the team played last season, finishing dead last in the AFC East at 4-13. That prompted the team to fire head coach Jerod Mayo. In his place, they brought Patriots legend Mike Vrabel to turn things around.

Vrabel previously coached the Tennessee Titans to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He did so with was perceived to be a team lacking top-tier talent. That is something that exists in New England as well.

But he is far from the only change the Patriots made.

They also signed former Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to go alongside third-round draft pick Kyle Williams. Defensively, the Patriots added Harold Landry, Carlton Davis, Milton Williams, and Robert Spillane.

With so many new faces in town, and second-year signal caller Drake Maye looking to progress, the Patriots are on the climb. So, let's take a look at our three bold predictions for the Patriots' 2025 NFL season.

Patriots' 3 Bold Predictions

1. Drake Maye throws for 4,000 yards, earns Pro Bowl Alternate status

During the 2024 NFL Draft, many theorized that the Patriots would select WR Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State. Instead, they opted for UNC quarterback Drake Maye, who did nothing short of impress.

He began his rookie season on the bench. But it was not long before he took over the reins. In 13 games, he completed 66.6% of his passes, for 2,276 yards, adding 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Looking ahead to 2025, I believe Maye is going to excel to even greater heights.

The defense was solid, but it should be even better this year. That means the offense will be put in more favorable positions. Maye will have more opportunities to utilize play action, with the Patriots in games more often.

Their last-place schedule will help quite a bit, also.

But most importantly, the offense will look very different. New England brought offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels back for a third stint. McDaniels is known as one of the most creative and successful offensive play-callers in the NFL. He should be able to help put Maye in positions to succeed, and allow the former Heisman candidate to rely on his talent.

Maye will surpass 4,000 passing yards this season. Despite an excellent season, there are too many amazing quarterbacks in the AFC to earn a Pro Bowl nod. But as you know, most decide to opt out. Therefore, I think Maye will get to play after the Super Bowl one last time this year as an alternate.

Stefon Diggs turns the clock back

The Patriots signed Diggs in free agency after a short stint with the Houston Texans. Even at 31 years old, he will still be the most talented receiver New England has had in a very long time.

Diggs spent the first five seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He made his name during the ‘Miracle in Minneapolis,' before joining the Buffalo Bills. But reported off-the-field issues caused a rift, which led to his departure. The veteran then played with the Texans last season, but tore his ACL in October.

Prior to going down, Diggs showed he still has some left in the tank. He caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. That was playing alongside a deep receiver room.

Now, he is the primary and only experienced alpha receiver in New England. Look for him to garner more than 130 targets and catch 90+ passes for at least 900 yards.

Patriots win 10 games, earn Wild Card berth

It is not often that an NFL team wins seven more games than the previous season. But that is exactly what I believe the New England Patriots are going to do in 2025.

Not all of that is because they are a good team. Admittedly, their schedule has a lot to do with it.

Listen to this:

Eight of their first nine games are against the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons. The only half-way competent teams on that list, Miami and Pittsburgh, have issues of their own. The rest are dumpster fires.

The Patriots are going to find themselves favored in the vast majority of those games.

Usually, a team with an easy start faces a tough finish. But not New England. Notice I didn't include either of their games against the New York Jets. The only teams the Patriots will certainly be underdogs against this year are the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and probably the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vrabel knows how to get the most out of what he has. What he has is a slightly above-average roster with an easy schedule, an ascending quarterback, and a top 10 defense.

I believe the Patriots will finish 10-7 and earn the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.