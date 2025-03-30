For the second consecutive year, the New England Patriots will have a top-five pick to use at the 2025 NFL Draft. With a rebuilding roster and a first-year head coach, general manager Eliot Wolf has a lot of options to consider to please his restless and spoiled fan base.

After picking third in 2024, the Patriots will have the No. 4 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Overall, Wolf will begin the draft process with nine picks to use in Green Bay, barring any potential trades. On the heels of a defense-heavy free agency period, many expect New England to have an offensive focus in the draft as it looks to build around Drake Maye.

Of their offense, the Patriots have the biggest need to target offensive line and wide receiver in the draft. New England allowed the sixth-most sacks in 2024 as its pass-catching corps averaged the fewest receiving yards per game. Neither is a recipe for success when building around a promising young quarterback.

While the team's relatively modest free agency suggests an active draft night, nothing can be guaranteed. The Patriots spent seven of their eight picks in 2024 on offensive players, but new head coach Mike Vrabel is a notoriously defensive-minded leader. Still, Wolf desperately needs to give Maye weapons to work with, even after signing Stefon Diggs in late March.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Patriots continue to have one of the clearest directions of all teams involved. While the past half-decade has not been kind to the organization, Wolf has a chance to turn his team back into playoff contenders sooner than some might have anticipated with a strong draft class.

OT Will Campbell, LSU

If the Patriots are going to build around Maye the right way, they need to improve their offensive line. Adding Garrett Bradbury in free agency was a solid start, but it did not address the team's dire needs at tackle. Drafting Campbell, a two-time first-team All-SEC tackle at LSU, would do just that. As a three-year starter who never missed a game in college, his durability would also be valuable among a positional group that is seemingly always dealing with absences.

Throughout the pre-draft process, the biggest knock on Campbell is his short arm length, which has sparked heated debates among fans. While many feel the unconventional statistic does not do him justice, Campbell is prone to getting beat on the outside and forced to chase quicker pass rushers.

To make up for his lack of arm length, Campbell already has elite athleticism to rival any tackle in the league. Of the drills he participated in at the NFL Combine, the former Tiger recorded the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash and second-longest broad jump among all tackles. There is risk to drafting Campbell, but his ceiling is well worth the small gamble.

While Campbell is a stout pass protector, he truly makes his money in run-blocking sets. His burst off the line and aggressiveness downfield is second to none. Coming off a year in which the Patriots' backfield barely averaged 4.0 yards per carry, they desperately need a player with Campbell's skill set to bolster their dead run game.

WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Travis Hunter might be the most controversial player of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is also the one who can most change the entire complexity of any game. Still without a definitive position, Hunter could be the biggest wild card of the draft. Yet, he seems to be trending more toward receiver than cornerback, which is how the Patriots should see him if they decide to make him the No. 4 pick.

If Hunter is still available at No. 4, he would have the highest potential of any available player. New England cannot let Maye go another year without a true playmaking threat at his disposal, and Hunter has the tools to be that guy on day one.

Even with Diggs on the roster, the Patriots are still without a bonafide top wideout. Diggs has the name value but is coming off an injury-plagued, eight-game season in 2024 that saw him put up just 496 receiving yards. At 31, his best days are firmly behind him, and he figures to be more of a high-level complementary piece than a top offensive threat at this point in his career.

Beyond Diggs, the team's receiver options are painfully thin. Tight end Hunter Henry led the group with just 671 receiving yards in 2024. The Patriots took Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping he would be Maye's long-term running mate, but that plan seems to already be six feet under. Wolf has to go back to the well in 2025 and hope for better results.

If given the opportunity, Hunter can be the missing piece of the Patriots' offense. With Josh McDaniels back as offensive coordinator, the range of options he can use Hunter in is nearly endless. He might not be an elite receiver out of the gates, but he could be an ideal wideout to pair with Maye for the foreseeable future.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

It might not be at No. 4, but the Patriots need to end the 2025 NFL Draft with a running back. Teams nowadays appear to be scared to address the position early in the process, but if there is one player who can break that mold, it is Ashton Jeanty. Potentially the best prospect of the position since Saquon Barkley, Jeanty is the type of player who can change an entire offense right away.

Coming off one of the greatest running back careers in college football history, nothing more needs to be said about Jeanty as a prospect. The question would be his fit in the offense and whether or not taking him at No. 4 would be worth the investment. After all, if New England takes Jeanty in the first round and not an offensive lineman, the team's blocking unit is still questionable at best.

However, if there is a player who can overcome shoddy run blocking, it would be Jeanty. In his final two years at Boise State, Jeanty racked up an absurd 2,951 rushing yards after contact, which would be fifth in Division I during that frame. The physicality, strength and acceleration are all already there.

Adding Jeanty would also be ideal for Maye, who struggled at times without a competent backfield to work with. The Patriots' middling duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson combined for just 1,339 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per attempt in 2024, giving Maye almost nothing to work with. A Maye-Jeanty combo in New England for at least the next four seasons would be a nightmare for every fan who dreaded the team's dominant two-decade-long dynasty.