The NFL world was caught off guard on Tuesday when it was revealed that Bill Belichick did not earn enough votes for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Of course, this is the first of many chances for him to be voted in, which, in all likelihood, will happen next year.

Nevertheless, a coach with a resume like Belichick's is typically a sure-fire, first ballot guy. Not long after the news broke, rumors swirled that former Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian led the charge in convincing others not to vote for the legendary coach. One rumor went so far as to say that Polian thought Belichick should “wait a year” for his involvement in “Spygate” and “Deflategate.”

On Wednesday, Polian joined SiriusXM NFL Radio and vehemently shot down that notion.

“I voted for coach Belichick in the Hall of Fame selection meeting. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has confirmed that fact through the auditors of the selection process,” Polian said.

Bill Polian read a written statement today on @SiriusXMNFL regarding Bill Belichick:pic.twitter.com/7HJza3Mqds https://t.co/r0f9p6iNjl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 28, 2026

“Again, I'll state that I never said that coach Belichick should ‘wait a year' for enshrinement. This has been confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame by numerous selectors who were in the room and by my vote for coach Belichick. As a Hall of Fame member and selector, I recognize the importance of what we do… I believe coach Belichick to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and my vote confirms that.”

If what he stated is accurate, the rumors are blatantly false.

In order for someone to be inducted, they need at least 40 of the 50 votes from the Hall of Fame selection process. The legendary football coach clearly fell short of that threshold, likely due to politics.

Bill Belichick is one of the most successful coaches in NFL history. He led the New England Patriots to 17 AFC East crowns in 23 years, including a record 11 straight from 2009-2019. The Patriots won nine AFC Championship games, leading to six Super Bowl titles. He also won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the 1986 and 1990 New York Giants.

But his alleged role in “Spygate” is the one true black mark on his resume. The Patriots were found to have video taped opponents' practices in order to steal signs at the beginning of the 2007 season.