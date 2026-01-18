Experience matters, but personnel and personality can thwart even the most seasoned bunch. After a gritty 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers during Wild Card Weekend, the New England Patriots are set to host the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday.

While the DeMeco Ryans- C.J. Stroud-led Texans have had more joint postseason experience than the young and unproven Patriots team that won 13 games across the regular season, quarterback Drake Maye could be primed to experience a true playoff breakout, and the unit could benefit from the personality of head coach Mike Vrabel.

Both of these factors may be what allows New England to punch a ticket to the AFC Championship Game, but the team realizes that it will need to be at its best to survive and advance.

“I mean, they have great talent, great scheme, they play hard, and I respect how hard they play,” Vrabel said of the Texans. “They’re not only talented, but they have a play demeanor that I can appreciate.”

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Drake Maye will outduel C.J. Stroud

Maye was solid but not excellent during his first postseason game against the Chargers. The young signal caller completed 17-of-29 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown.

“My job is huge. It’s big,” Maye told Karen Guregian of Masslive.com. “I’ve got to play well for us to win. I know that’s the nature of this league and the nature of the position. I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”

While Maye performed decently in his first playoff contest, Stroud struggled last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the team’s 30-6 road win. The Ohio State product completed 21-of-32 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown, but also struggled to take care of the ball with five fumbles (two lost).

Article Continues Below

Given that the Patriots have home-field advantage, Maye should be able to ease into the game. The 24-year-old was not pleased with his Wild Card showing and seems to be motivated ahead of his second playoff outing.

“Just got to be better, whether it's accuracy or ball placement or little things, making decisions faster,” Maye told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Held on to the ball a little bit. It wasn't my best, but that's why you have teammates. Those guys picked me up.”

As for Stroud, he might have a difficult time making adjustments while dealing with a hostile environment, and New England’s defense could capitalize.

Patriots will benefit from Mike Vrabel’s personality in a big win

The Patriots have largely taken on the identity of their coach. Vrabel is known as one of the game’s toughest coaches, and his demeanor has clearly contributed to the team's success.

Playoff contests rarely go according to plan, and Houston’s defense will likely force New England to alter its game plan at certain points. When asked whether or not the team will attempt to be perfect against the Texans, Vrabel offered a realistic take on what to expect.

“No we want to try to be as precise as possible,” Vrabel said. “We haven’t talked one time about being perfect since I’ve been here. We’re aiming for success and not perfection, nobody’s going to be perfect. We’re going to need to be precise.”

The Patriots have had a spectacular season thus far, and their Super Bowl hopes could be lifted by a young quarterback and a head coach who's instilled a unique sense of competitive fight.