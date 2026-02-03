The New England Patriots go into Super Bowl 60 as 4.5-point underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks. This is not a surprise because the Seahawks finished the regular season getting the best of the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West and earning the top seed in the NFC playoff structure. The Seahawks were pushed hard throughout the season, and they were fully prepared for the playoffs.

The Seahawks hammered the 49ers in the divisional playoffs and they followed that victory with a 31-27 triumph over the Rams in the NFC title game.

The Patriots did not go through the same tests as the Seahawks as they went from a last-place team in the AFC East to the division champion. The Patriots players responded brilliantly to first-year head coach Mike Vrabel and second-year quarterback Drake Maye demonstrated dramatic improvement in his second year and is a legitimate Most Valuable Player contender.

However, the Patriots had one of the easiest schedules and a similarly easy run in the playoffs this season. They had a last-place schedule and Vrabel's team took full advantage.

Dame Fortune smiled upon the Patriots

The Patriots faced the Raiders, Saints, Titans, Browns, Bengals, Giants and the Dolphins and Jets twice. Additionally, the faced the Ravens when Lamar Jackson was limited and Tyler Huntley had to come in and relieve him.

The Patriots beat two teams that were limited on offense in their first two playoff games at home. The Chargers were held to a field goal and their offense was non-existent. The Texans were not much better the following week in the divisional playoff as New England cruised to a 28-16 triumph.

The AFC title game was another game where the fates smiled on New England. Broncos QB Bo Nix was unable to play because of a broken bone in his ankle and backup QB Jarrett Stidham had to take over under center. The second half of the game was played in a blizzard at Denver, and Stidham was not up to the task after the Pats took a 10-7 lead early in the third quarter.

The Patriots received multiple breaks along the way, but they were talented and resourceful enough to take full advantage. Having said that, the Patriots are far more than a lucky team. They have a brilliant and cohesive defense and an underrated offense led by Maye.

The quarterback has plenty of help from running backs Rhamondre Steveneson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson, and the wide receiver crew of Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins. In addition that trio, tight end Hunter Henry is an excellent weapon on third downs and in the red zone.

Patriots must put heavy pressure on Darnold

It will be difficult for the Patriots offense to dominate in this game because the Seahawks have plenty of talented players on the defensive side. However, the Patriots appear to have enough weapons on defense to gain a key advantage in this game over Seahawks QB Sam Darnold.

Darnold has had a pair of excellent seasons — first with the Minnesota Vikings and this season with the Seahawks. He excels in multiple areas and has become one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

First, he reads defenses extremely well and understands where to find the soft spot in the pass coverage. Additionally, he is on the same page as top receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. He does not have an overpowering arm, but it is strong enough and he is accurate. However, opponents that can pressure Darnold can force him into key mistakes or make him lose accuracy.

That cost him a year ago when the Vikings saw their brilliant season come to a stunning conclusion when they lost the season finale to the Detroit Lions and their postseason game to the Rams.

Darnold tossed 14 interceptions during the regular season, and most of them came when he was rushed in the pocket. In Seattle's first regular-season matchup with the Rams, Darnold threw 4 interceptions in that game.

Landry and Chaisson will lead the Patriots' pass rush

There is no doubt that Vrabel has been taking his cues from those performances. He wants to unleash the New England pass rush on Darnold in the most critical situations. The Patriots certainly have the pass rushers to do just that.

Their two best are Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson. Landry was the team's leading sacker in the regular season with 8.5 sacks and Chaisson was right behind with 7.5 quarterback traps. Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will move Landry and Chaisson around and try to make it difficult for Darnold to find them.

In addition to those two main pass rushers, LB Anfernee Jennings, DT Christian Barmore and all-purpose CB Marcus Jones will also attack the quarterback.

The Seahawks have had a brilliant year and Darnold has had some dynamic moments. However, if the Patriots can pressure the Seattle quarterback from multiple angles, they will have a hidden advantage that may allow them to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the game's conclusion.