The New England Patriots will look to reclaim lost glory when they battle the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. At the center of their mission stands Drake Maye, who seeks to turn promise into proclamation.

Maye will be in the biggest battle of his fast-rising career. He will be under the bright lights, with all the pressure in the world on his young shoulders.

The Super Bowl is not exactly new to the 23-year-old quarterback. He had been there before, albeit just a spectator when his father took him to watch the Carolina Panthers, their hometown team, take on the Denver Broncos in 2016 at Levi's Stadium.

The unbelievable coincidence is not lost on Maye.

“It's a full-circle moment. It's the biggest thing. What a moment. I'm just thankful for my dad. He was able to take me to a Super Bowl. I don't take it for granted. Not every kid gets to experience that,” said Maye in a media conference.

“Watching my favorite team at that time, I got the chance to watch Peyton Manning's last game. What a cool experience that was. Now, to be here playing, I don't take it for granted how special this is and just try to enjoy it.”

From being in the crowd to being on the field must be a surreal feeling for Maye. He will have his hands full against the Seahawks, but he has proven that he embraces every challenge.

The Patriots are aiming for their first title since 2019 and seventh overall.

Maye, who is nursing a shoulder injury, will also look to bounce back from his lackluster showing in the AFC Championship Game. What better way to do it than in the Super Bowl? With his dad cheering him on.