The New England Patriots earned the right to close the 2025 NFL Draft. Meaning Mike Vrabel and company could find their potential Brock Purdy — the final pick who could change the franchise.

“Mr. Irrelevant” hails out of Memphis. The Patriots took Kobee Minor as the 257th selection of this draft class. And closed out what NFL insider Ian Rapoport described as a “wacky one” during this draft weekend.

Minor doesn't run offenses like Purdy. The Tigers defender shows up to Foxborough carrying coverage and tackling skills. He's coming to help Vrabel's defensive unit, while also fighting for a roster spot.

Minor never started his career at Memphis. He played for Texas Tech and signed to the Red Raiders' 2020 class. The DB entered the transfer portal in Dec. 2022 — ultimately landing at Indiana. Minor left Bloomington in April 2024 before finding his next spot with the American Athletic Conference school.

He joins a draft class featuring Will Campbell as the fourth overall pick. The Pats also grabbed explosive second round wide receiver Kyle Williams, who Steve Smith Sr. raved about.

Has ‘Mr. Irrelevant' become good omen? History on Patriots pick's side

Purdy changed the narrative of how NFL teams now look at the draft's final pick. He worked his way to sudden starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. And Purdy spearheaded both an NFC title game appearance and Super Bowl bid in his first two seasons. Purdy is now positioned to make a hefty payday as the new franchise QB for the 49ers.

However, Purdy is the only success story when it comes to “Mr. Irrelevant.”

The 2024 draft closed with the New York Jets taking Jaylen Key. He arrived from the University of Alabama. Key got cut on the eve of the season, though.

The Los Angeles Rams found some success with their “Mr. Irrelevant,” though. Desjuan Johnson of Toledo has played 21 total regular season games. He's delivered 21 tackles, nine solo stops and produced three sacks. The 25-year-old edge rusher is entering his third season with the Rams.

Minor will aim to become his own success story as the last pick of his class. He produced 38 tackles, zero interceptions and two sacks at Memphis. He started in nine games before his transfer to Memphis.