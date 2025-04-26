The New England Patriots took Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It's safe to say that former superstar wideout Steve Smith Sr. likes the pick. How do we know? Because Smith compared Williams to his favorite all-time wide receiver: himself.

“He's my number two or three wide receiver in this draft that I just actually love,” Smith said on his 89 podcast. “He’s the newest version of 89 that’s out there.”

Smith has a lot of praise for Williams' talent, but did also say his route-running is unfocused and that he was distracted at times in college.

At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams is a similar size to Smith, who was listed at 5-foot-9, 195 pounds. And with the new Patriots wid reciever's athleticism and skill, the comparison is apt. Maybe the biggest reason, though, that Smith sees the similarity is that they are both from the greatest Los Angeles area and are both tough, fiesty guys.

Smith says Williams is “old-school” Inglewood, meaning he is a “dawg” and will fight people in the parking lot if he has a problem with them. Smith was the same way, with his attitude on and off the field sometimes overshadowing his incredible talent.

In the end, Smith was able to (mostly) control his emotions on the field to the tune of five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams over the course of a stellar 16-year career. He put up 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards with 81 touchdowns while playing for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.

If the Patriots can get even half that production from Kyle Williams over the next decade-plus, this will be an incredible draft pick for a team that needs to put dangerous weapons around budding young star Drake Maye.

As for Patriots fans, hearing that they just got a guy with the same skills and attitude as Steve Smith Sr. has to be musi to their ears.