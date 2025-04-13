After their offensive line left a lot to be desired throughout the 2024-25 season, the New England Patriots are looking to improve that unit. With the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Patriots could add LSU football's Will Campbell.

Campbell could be a good choice for the Patriots according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“He is viewed by some rival coaches and executives as a Vrabel-type player because of his toughness and high-end intangibles, with the only question if he fits better as a tackle (which he played exclusively in college) or guard (where some project him due to his 33-inch arm length as measured at LSU's pro day),” Reiss wrote.

In addition to drafting Campbell, Reiss would not be surprised if the Patriots selected multiple offensive linemen.

The Patriots also have high picks in the second round (38) and third round (69, 77),” Reiss wrote. “Just as they have loaded up with OL coaches, it would hardly be a surprise if they double- or triple-dip in the draft along the offensive line.

The Patriots know improvement to their offensive line is needed, especially if they want to see Drake Maye thrive.

Bill Belichick admits mistake with Patriots

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick revealed two regrets has has from his legendary tenure with the team.

“The former Patriots head coach admitted to some of those mistakes in his upcoming book, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, Boston.com's Conor Roche wrote” Belichick dedicated a chapter in his upcoming book to the mistakes he’s made in his coaching career, with the two most notable admissions being the Patriots’ decision not to draft Lamar Jackson in 2018 and being unable to keep Tom Brady due to financial reasons, according to The Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin.”

With the success the Patriots enjoyed under Belichick's leadership, there certainly aren't many things to change. Nothing is ever perfect, however, not even for one of the best dynasties in league history.