With Drake Maye leading the New England Patriots in a Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints, 25-19, it was another impressive performance from the young quarterback. As the Patriots have matched their win total from last year through six weeks, Maye discusses what has led to their early success.

In the win over the Saints, Maye threw for 261 yards to go along with three touchdowns, as in total this season, he has recorded 1,522 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. While his performance has been a critical part of the team, Maye would credit his teammates around him, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I think it’s the guys around me,” Maye said. “They are getting in the right spots, taking stuff from practice from the end of the week, when you get those huge 7-on-7 plays in third-and-long, they’re taking it to heart, they’re worried about the details. And the guys up front are doing a great job, giving me time. I really attribute it to that.”

“Other than that, they have to keep some eyes on me making plays outside the pocket, so it makes [the defense] maybe a little quick to get out of their zones,” Maye continued.

Patriots' Drake Maye speaks on the coaches around him

While there has been talk of Josh McDaniels' future with the Patriots as the offensive coordinator, there is no denying that he has been part of Maye's success. Maye himself would even speak about how huge he has been, along with head coach Mike Vrabel, in the hot start to the season.

“Coach Vrabel, he’s very positive with me—but he’s on me,” Maye said. “I think that’s the best thing about Coach. He’s staying on me on the sideline, he’s pumping guys up, and staying on me to be onto the next play. That’s the biggest thing—the next play, playing the next play, and he’s been great about helping me move on from plays I wish I had back; that’s been awesome.

“And Josh is a quarterback-friendly coordinator. He’s what you want in a coordinator,” Maye continued. “He knows what it’s like back there; he sees stuff before it happens. He understands the game really well. And he’s got my back. That’s what I appreciate most.”

At any rate, Maye and New England are 4-2 and look to win their fourth straight game next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.