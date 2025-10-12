DeAndre Hopkins is tired of the noise, and his teammates know it. After his breakout performance against the Cleveland Browns earlier this season, Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers called out those who claimed the veteran was “washed.”

Hopkins silenced that talk with two spectacular touchdown grabs in the opening weeks, reminding everyone why he’s still one of the league’s most technically gifted receivers.

“People say he’s washed,” Flowers said at the time, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“That man look like he’s just getting started.” Hopkins’ early-season resurgence offered a glimmer of hope for a Baltimore offense that looked dynamic with Lamar Jackson healthy. But in recent weeks, things have unraveled fast.

Following Baltimore’s latest loss, a 17-3 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams that dropped them to 1-5, Hopkins spoke bluntly about the team’s struggles. When asked by Josh Tolentino if he was surprised by the poor record, the 32-year-old receiver didn’t mince words.

“Naw. Bad football will get you 1-5,” Hopkins said. “Whatever you put out there, that’s how football works. When the other team is not playing bad football and doing whatever they need to do, that’s the result, man.”

Hopkins’ comments reflect a growing frustration inside Baltimore’s locker room. The Ravens’ offense has failed to find consistency since Jackson’s hamstring injury sidelined him in Week 4.

Backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley have struggled to generate rhythm, combining for just two touchdowns in the past three games. Turnovers and missed assignments have repeatedly killed drives, leaving the team searching for answers.

The defense, while solid at times, hasn’t been able to compensate for the offensive woes. Baltimore ranks near the bottom of the league in third-down conversion rate and red-zone efficiency, areas that used to be team strengths under Jackson. Hopkins’ accountability struck a chord with fans who have grown restless watching the team squander opportunities week after week.

Fortunately for the Ravens, there’s some hope on the horizon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lamar Jackson is expected to return after the team’s bye week. Jackson has been rehabbing aggressively and could be back under center for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

His return would be a massive boost for a Ravens team that desperately needs leadership and explosiveness.

If Baltimore wants to salvage its season, it starts with cleaning up what Hopkins called “bad football.” The star receiver has made it clear: the problems aren’t mysterious, they’re self-inflicted, and only discipline will fix them.