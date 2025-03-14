With over $100 million of cap space entering the 2025 NFL free agency window, the New England Patriots were expected to be aggressive in free agency. Aside from signing Milton Williams, the Patriots have been a bit more hands-off in free agency, adding a few pieces to fill holes in their roster. However, New England added to their secondary on Friday afternoon by signing former Las Vegas Raiders' safety Marcus Epps, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“Veteran safety Marcus Epps signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million, per source,” Pelissero wrote. “Epps has 45 career starts. Coming off a torn ACL, he’s expected to be cleared well before training camp.”

Epps is entering his seventh season in the NFL after the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

However, Epps wouldn't last a full year with Minnesota as a rookie, as he was waived eight games into his inaugural season.

Following a rocky start to his NFL career, Epps joined the Philadelphia Eagles, where he'd find more stability than with his first home.

Then, in 2022, Epps declared free agency, joining the Raiders in 2023 and playing with them for two seasons.

Now, in his seventh year, the former sixth-round pick teams up under Mike Vrabel to compete for a starting safety spot as they continue spending in the 2025 NFL free agency window.

Currently, Kyle Dugger sits in as the Patriots' strong safety. But, as an average safety in the league, Epps has the opportunity to take over as New England's starting strong safety.

Comparing their seasons in 2024, Dugger's year was more impressive. But Epps wasn't given much more of a chance to perform in Las Vegas with just three games played compared to Dugger's 13 starts.

So — even if Epps doesn't earn a starting position in Vrabel's defense — he can at least step in when needed and provide stability if injuries continue within New England's secondary.

Regardless, Marcus Epps is continuing his ongoing NFL career with the Patriots, earning $4.4 million in the process.