The New England Patriots have hefty money to spend ahead of NFL free agency week. The league's legal tampering period sets off Monday. Owner Robert Kraft, general manager Eliot Wolf, and new head coach Mike Vrabel have new Pats to pursue — with $129 million in cap space available.

The Patriots can turn to multiple directions here thanks to having the NFL's best salary cap flexibility. There'll be lots of areas to address following their 4-13 campaign. Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf is already one name to monitor for the Patriots, as a trade candidate.

However, one insider ranked the biggest free agent needs in Foxborough Sunday. Patriots reporter Mike Reiss does mention Metcalf's position as a major need — though it's not the No. 1 need.

Reiss, alongside ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen, listed this trench area as the most prominent need for the Pats.

Insider ranks biggest Patriots free agency needs from 1 to 9

Reiss and Bowen plaster offensive line help as the area the Pats must spend money on this coming week.

“Protecting promising quarterback Drake Maye's blind side should be among the top priorities,” Reiss writes.

Bowen delivered an answer for Maye's back: Cam Robinson of the Minnesota Vikings. The 29-year-old is among the top left tackles available. He's also listed as the contingency plan since the Patriots lost out on getting Ronnie Stanley, who re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens. But the ESPN duo brought up fellow Raven Patrick Mekari as a LT possibility too. Mekari has played in all five line spots including left tackle.

Defensive line rose to the No. 2 need — meaning New England must prioritize both trenches. Both writers call for the Pats to make a dash at Josh Sweat. The same Sweat who's fresh off leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl championship.

Wide receiver came in at No. 3. Bowen's top free agent here is another Super Bowl winner: Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker arrived as the No. 4 need. Although the Patriots addressed one LB option on Thursday.

Cornerback dropped to the fifth need. Followed by running back, tight end, and safety. But the ninth free agency need became quarterback, even with Maye behind center. Reiss and Bowen, however, believe there should be room to add one more veteran.

Trey Lance of the Dallas Cowboys surfaced as a contender in Foxborough. The former No. 3 overall pick in 2021 arrives as the third option behind Maye and backup Joe Milton III.