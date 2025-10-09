Christian Gonzalez finally returned from a hamstring injury he suffered back in the offseason. He made his 2025-26 season debut in the New England Patriots' 42-13 Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers, and seemed to be on track to remain healthy. Unfortunately, leading up to the game against the New Orleans Saints, Gonzalez finds himself back on the injury report.

The 23-year-old cornerback was limited in practice on Thursday due to another hamstring injury, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Gonzalez was a full participant on Wednesday. His status for Week 6 is now up in the air.

“Injury to watch: Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was limited today with a hamstring injury. He was full yesterday.”

The former first-round pick has been on quite the roller coaster to begin his career, as injuries have been the story so far. He only played in four games in his rookie season after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder. Christian Gonzalez did bounce back nicely in the 2024-25 campaign, though, participating in 16 regular-season games and serving as one of the Patriots' top cornerbacks.

Unfortunately, the hamstring issue might just be a recurring problem for Gonzalez. The first time he received the injury during the offseason, it forced the Patriots star to miss the entire preseason and the first three games of the regular season.

The good news is that, when healthy, Gonzalez is as advertised as a former first-round pick. Through the 22 games he's played so far in his career, Christian Gonzalez has recorded 85 combined tackles (69 solo), three interceptions, 15 pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and one sack.