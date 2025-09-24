The New England Patriots received tough news ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as star cornerback Christian Gonzalez was officially ruled out due to a lingering hamstring injury.

The timing of the update, less than two days before kickoff, left the defense shorthanded against a divisional rival and highlighted just how delicate Gonzalez’s recovery process has been.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first broke the news, noting Gonzalez had been downgraded to “out” after suffering a midweek setback.

Christian Gonzalez, who returned to practice last week after being sidelined, later explained how much he wanted to suit up.

“I was upset,” Gonzalez admitted about the decision to sit against Pittsburgh. “But, I mean, sometimes you gotta look at yourself and make sure you’re all the way ready. Hamstrings are a tough injury. It’s a tough spot.”

When asked if he had lobbied to play, Gonzalez didn’t hide his feelings, as reported by Karen Gugerian for MassLive.

“Oh yeah, of course. I never don’t want to play,” he said, frustrated by what he called a false narrative about his willingness. While disappointed, he acknowledged the final call rested with head coach Mike Vrabel. “We talked about it. We came to that decision. And that’s what it is.”

Article Continues Below

Mike Vrabel addressed the matter earlier, confirming he decided to keep Gonzalez sidelined.

“Excited about his efforts and willingness to get back and work hard in practice last week,” Vrabel said. “I made a decision at the end of the week that he needed a little bit more time.”

In a follow-up posted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Vrabel reiterated that “ramping up” Gonzalez was the plan, but emphasized the importance of patience in the return-to-play process.

For Gonzalez, missing another game is painful but temporary. “This is what I do. I love football. It’s been hard being out. It’s been hard just watching,” he told reporters.

Asked if it was fair to say he’d be back this week against Carolina, he offered a two-word answer that made his feelings clear: “I’m excited.”

The Patriots, meanwhile, are left hoping their young star can stabilize a secondary that badly needs him. Without Gonzalez, New England struggled with turnovers and discipline in a Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh, and Vrabel admitted afterward that “ball security” and execution remain the team’s biggest issues. A bounce-back performance against Carolina could hinge on Gonzalez’s long-awaited return.