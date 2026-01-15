The New England Patriots are set to take on the Houston Texans in a home playoff game on Sunday. Leading up to the contest, there have been concerns about Christian Gonzalez's availability, as he's been in concussion protocol. On Thursday, he and the franchise got some inspiring news about the injury.

Gonzalez, who is 23 years old, was a full participant in the Patriots' latest injury report on Thursday. That's an upgrade compared to his limited participation in Wednesday's practice. This is a great sign that Gonzalez could be available for New England in the divisional round of the postseason.

The third-year pro suffered the concussion during the Patriots' 16-3 wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers. With Gonzalez back fully participating in practice, all signs indicate that he should play on Sunday against the Texans. If that's the case, then New England would have one of its best defensive players available against a tough Houston team.

Christian Gonzalez's concussion is the second injury he has had to deal with this season, as he missed the first three games of the 2025-26 campaign with a hamstring issue. However, when healthy, the former Oregon Duck proved to be one of the most consistent defenders in the secondary in the league.

In 14 games played, Gonzalez recorded 54 combined tackles (54 solo) and 10 pass deflections. That's officially a career-high in tackles for the star cornerback. Additionally, this was the first year in his career where Gonzalez failed to record an interception in the regular season. He'll have a chance to force a turnover on Sunday, when the Patriots take on the Texans at 3 p.m. EST in New England.