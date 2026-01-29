Drake Maye popped up with a shoulder injury ahead of Super Bowl LX. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the situation and also revealed his level of concern for the second-year quarterback.

While talking with media members on Thursday, Vrabel was asked by Karen Guregian of MassLive Sports if Maye's injury is lingering or something that was re-aggravated. Vrabel claims it's a new injury and then admitted that he is not very concerned about the shoulder injury right now in a follow-up question, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“Not much,” said Vrabel when asked about his level of concern regarding Maye's injury.

Mike Vrabel arrives, and fields an opening question from @kguregian on QB Drake Maye, and then a follow up on his level of concern on Maye’s health-related status. “Not much,” he says. pic.twitter.com/4UH2ZJgdax — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2026

Article Continues Below

From the sounds of it, the 23-year-old quarterback should be healthy and ready to go by the Super Bowl. He has over a week to prepare for the championship game, which should give Maye plenty of time to prepare and work on his shoulder issue.

Drake Maye displayed a significant jump in development in the 2025-26 season. Under Mike Vrabel, the former first-round pick nearly doubled his passing yards totals, while also doubling his touchdown totals. Maye ended the regular season with 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns through the air, while also adding four scores on the ground. His 72.0% completion percentage was the highest in the NFL this season.

That efficiency is something the Patriots are going to have to rely on when they face off against the Seattle Seahawks on February 8. The club has largely leaned on the defense throughout the postseason, while Drake Maye and the offense have done just enough to get the job done in the team's three games in the playoffs.