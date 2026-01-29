The New England Patriots earned their spot in Super Bowl 60 last Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos, 10-7. In doing so, they clinched the franchise's 12th Super Bowl berth, four more than any team in the NFL.

Similar to the 2001 Patriots, this squad seemingly came out of nowhere. The emergence of second-year quarterback Drake Maye might just be the biggest reason for the team's turnaround. They went 4-13 in both 2023 and 2024 before winning 14 games this season.

Maye has earned a lot of fans for his play, including former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

But Big Ben is a bit torn on what he wants to happen next weekend in Santa Clara. He joined FS1's show, First Things First, on Wednesday, delivering some surprising opinions.

“He's got a chance to break my youngest quarterback record that has been running for a long, long time now. I'm rooting for him,” Roethlisberger admitted, surprisingly.

Yet, he can't completely get behind the notion of a Patriots victory.

Article Continues Below

“But I'm not rooting for the Patriots because then they pass the Steelers on the list of most Super Bowls [won]. So, I'm torn there.”

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to their fifth Super Bowl win at the end of the 2005 season. That year, Big Ben was just 23 years old and playing his second NFL season, which set the record. But Maye, 23, is even younger.

Three seasons later, Roethlisberger won his second Super Bowl, and the franchise's sixth. That was matched by New England following the 2019 season with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers each have five Super Bowl titles to their credit.