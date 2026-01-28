The stage is set for Super Bowl LX as the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots, after enduring an unspectacular AFC championship game, ultimately defeated the Denver Broncos 10-7.

Building on their determined performance, the Patriots owe much of their success to starting QB Drake Maye. As they prepare for San Francisco, Maye received the highest compliment imaginable by the one and only Joe Montana, per the Pat McAfee Show.

“I just think that he's playing within himself and that's all you have to do,” Montana said.

"I just think that he's playing within himself and that's all you have to do." ✍️ Hall of Fame QB @JoeMontana on Drake Maye ahead of his first career Super Bowl 🏆 (via @patmcafeeshow) pic.twitter.com/GL6aJkOj5H — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 27, 2026

To appreciate the weight of Montana's praise, it is important to remember that he won four Super Bowls, including three Super Bowl MVPs during the San Francisco 49ers dynasty in the 1980s. In 2000, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Turning to Maye’s performance, this season he threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns in his sophomore year. Additionally, he achieved a 72% pass completion rate and a QB rating of 113.5. Furthermore, Maye becomes the second youngest QB to reach the Super Bowl. The youngest was Dan Marino, who led the Miami Dolphins into Super Bowl XIX.

Article Continues Below

As a rookie, Maye threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, with a 66.6% completion rate and a QB rating of 88.1.

With these achievements, the Patriots won the AFC East and entered the Super Bowl with a 14-3 record.

Adding historical significance, the matchup against the Seahawks will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. The Patriots won 28-24 It was in 2019 that New England last appeared in the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Altogether, the Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles.