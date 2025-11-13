The New England Patriots have been one of the best stories in the NFL this season. New England is on top of the AFC East at 8-2 and immediately look like contenders during Mike Vrabel's inaugural season as head coach. One reason why the Patriots have turned things around so quickly is the development of QB Drake Maye.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich paid the young QB the ultimate compliment while game planning against the Patriots in Week 9.

“He feels like a younger [Bills QB] Josh Allen,” Ulbrich said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

It may sound like hyperbole, but the Allen comp is spot on for Maye over the last calendar year.

Reiss added that, since Week 6 of the 2024 season, Maye has the most rushing yards on scrambles (678) in the NFL. That is 101 yards more than the next-closest player, Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

Maye's ability to threaten defenses both on the ground and in the passing game has made New England much more dangerous on offense.

It also has Maye earning MVP hype headed into the back stretch of the regular season.

Patriots' Drake Maye helped MVP case by matching Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

Drake Maye may not be the first name the average NFL fan thinks of for MVP. But that could change if he continues putting up stats like Manning and Brady.

The second-year quarterback had his eighth game with 200+ passing yards and a 100+ passer rating back in Week 9. As ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio explained, this has only ever been accomplished by Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers. They all won MVP during the season the accomplish that feat.

Maye has already surpassed last season's statistical totals, accumulating 2,555 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions through 10 games. He's also racked up 283 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Maye's impressive stats, paired with New England's dominant record, should make him a popular MVP pick for some voters this winter.

New England has an easy path to the playoffs as long as they continue stacking wins. That should be an easy task this week.

Next up for the Maye and the Patriots is a Week 11 matchup against the lowly Jets on Thursday Night Football.