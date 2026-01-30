A video of quarterback Drake Maye and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos went viral on social media.

Maye and McDaniels are going through the first year of their partnership. The former has transformed into an elite quarterback as a sophomore while the latter has redeemed himself after an underwhelming head coaching stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. His history with the Patriots was also significant, having coached Tom Brady across two stints (2001-08 and 2012-21) en route to six Super Bowl wins.

His winning experience allowed him to help develop Maye throughout the 2025 campaign, bringing New England back to the playoffs. Beating the Broncos had them advance to Super Bowl 60, the team's first berth since the 2018-19 campaign.

In the final minutes of the game, Maye and the team were going through a brutal snow day while leading 10-7 against Denver. While the quarterback was sitting on the bench and commenting on the difficulty, McDaniels gave him a motivating message to remember.

“It's hard… Good God,” Maye said.

“Look at me, it's gonna be hard, but look, this will be the most rewarding 6 1/2 minutes of our lives if we can get it done,” McDaniels replied.

Drake Maye: “It's hard… Good God” Josh McDaniels: “Look at me, it's gonna be hard, but look, this will be the most rewarding 6 1/2 minutes of our lives if we can get it done.” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 The vulnerability here… holy moly man. 🎥: @Patriots pic.twitter.com/CyoaTUQpti — Michael Rodnick (@MJRodnick) January 28, 2026

Article Continues Below

What lies ahead for Drake Maye, Patriots

The inspiring message Josh McDaniels gave to Drake Maye definitely worked as the quarterback made the clutch plays to get the Patriots the AFC Championship title and the Super Bowl 60 berth.

Maye led New England to a dominant 14-3 record in the 2025 regular season, winning the AFC East Division title and the second seed in the AFC bracket. He completed 354 passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 103 rushes for 450 yards and four touchdowns. In the playoffs so far, he has completed 43 passes for 533 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions while racking up 24 carries for 141 yards and a score.

The Patriots will continue their preparations for Super Bowl 60, travelling to San Francisco for the big game. They face the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.