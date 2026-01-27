The New England Patriots are on the verge of making NFL history as they head toward Super Bowl 60 with a chance to achieve something no franchise has ever done. According to ESPN Research, a victory over the Seattle Seahawks would make the Patriots the first team to defeat four top-10 scoring defenses in a single postseason. Having already knocked off the Chargers, Texans, and Broncos, New England now faces a Seahawks unit ranked sixth in the league.

While quarterback Drake Maye struggled through blizzard conditions in the AFC Championship, finishing with just 86 passing yards, his mobility proved decisive as he scrambled for 65 yards and the team’s only touchdown.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has made it clear that while the road has been unexpected, the team must play its best football in two weeks to finish as champions.

A major part of that preparation involves managing the health of their young star under center. Doug Kyed reported on X that he specifically asked Mike Vrabel if Drake Maye had injured his shoulder during the physical battle on Sunday.

Vrabel was quick to shut down the concern, stating, “No, I wouldn't say anybody hurt anything”. Furthermore, when Evan Lazar asked on X if the social media speculation regarding a shoulder injury was overblown, Vrabel simply replied, “Probably”.

Drake Maye himself later admitted to ESPN that he is dealing with some “bumps and bruises,” which is expected after being sacked five times by a relentless Denver defense. One particularly heavy hit from safety Talanoa Hufanga saw Maye land directly on his throwing shoulder, but the quarterback remains optimistic.

Maye credited his routine with athletic trainer Zach Gerber for helping him endure the season's grind and expressed excitement about the two-week window to recover. “I think a lot of those guys in that locker room are battling through things,” Maye noted, adding that having “another chance at it to get healthy” before the Super Bowl is “pretty cool”.

With the championship game set for February 8th, the focus remains on ensuring their leader is ready to face yet another elite defense.