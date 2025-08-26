The New England Patriots can't claim a strong NFL roster. Still, roster-cut day is tough. One decision has been made as a Patriots’ rookie won the heated competition to be the team’s place-kicker.

Andy Borregales earned the spot, according to a post on X by Matt Zenitz.

“Rookie Andy Borregales has won the #Patriots kicker job, sources tell

@CBSSports. Had been competing with veteran Parker Romo, who has been released, per source. (@ByMarkDaniels 1st).”

The Patriots drafted Borregales in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Patriots keep rookie PK Andy Borregales

It’s part of the roster moves the Patriots are sorting through as they get to their 53-man roster.

I've been through a lot of these things. We try to do them as respectfully and professionally as we can,” head coach Mike Vrabel said.

It’s a tough time of the year for a guy like Romo, who actually made a higher percentage of kicks in practice and preseason games. Romo went 39 of 43 while Borregales hit 46 of 55, according to 985thesportshub.com.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said he understands how tough cut day can be.

“I only got to experience one time last year, but you hear about it,” Maye said. “There are so many guys out here working their butts off fighting and clawing to make the team. It's news that's unfortunate for them and unfortunate for us, who built a relationship with them.

“You realize that's the nature of the business, and from there, just pumping those guys up. You may see them again,” added Maye. “Relationships are never over. It's just another step in the journey, and you try to stay in touch with them.”

Borregales had a strong 2024 college season, according to ESPN.

“He missed a 45-yard field goal attempt in the season opener, but then didn't miss again in 2024,” Steve Muench wrote. “He connected on a career-long 56-yard field goal attempt last season, and he connected on 70% of his field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer over the course of his college career. He also handles kickoff duties.”

Performing well on kickoff duties in the preseason helped Borregales win the job.