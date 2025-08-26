The New England Patriots are making a surprise cut to the roster as they are trimming down to 53 men. Former 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange has been released by the Patriots. Strange has started 29 games in three seasons for the Pats.

Strange has been a starting guard for the Patriots since he was drafted by Bill Belichick in 2022. Strange was drafted out of Chattanooga, but was one of the top linemen in the country while in college. This release comes as a shock, as the Patriots are aiming to bounce back from a handful of bad seasons in a row.

Strange tore his pec in 2023 and missed the rest of that season. After another injury ahead of last season, he eventually returned and started two games. Now, he is a free agent looking to sign with another team. It would not be shocking if multiple teams were in on the former first-rounder.

The Patriots also released Demontrey Jacobs, who was a starting right tackle after being claimed by the Denver Broncos last season. The Patriots are trying to go in a different direction, but their main focus is to keep quarterback Drake Maye protected.

Rookie Will Campbell is going to be the starting left tackle, while the vet Morgan Moses starts at right tackle. According to the depth chart, Caeden Wallace and Mike Onwenu will be the guards, and Garrett Bradbury at center.

Campbell is going to quickly be a fan favorite in New England. He will be Maye's protector for the majority of his career, and there was no better draft pick for the Patriots to make this past April in Green Bay.

The Patriots are going with a rookie kicker this season. Andy Borregales wins the job over Parker Romo, who was released.

New England and the Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the season in Week 1.