The New England Patriots made a notable roster move this week by waiving offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs. For context: He was a player who started 12 games last season and was re-signed earlier this year. The decision underscores the sweeping changes first-year Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is making as he builds the team in his image.

Jacobs’ release is significant because he became an unexpected starter in 2024 after being claimed off waivers from Denver. He had entered the league as an undrafted free agent. By Week Four, he was protecting the edge of New England’s offensive line. His performance kept him in the starting lineup for much of the season, despite the team's struggles with offensive consistency.

The Patriots are loaded on the offensive line

Still, the Patriots’ front line was widely seen as a weakness last year. Vrabel and the front office have moved quickly to revamp it. New tackles Will Campbell and Morgan Moses headline the group, leaving Jacobs and fellow lineman Vederian Lowe as players frequently mentioned in trade or roster discussions leading up to final cuts. Lowe remains with the team. But Jacobs will now go through the waiver process for the second time in his career.

New England had re-signed Jacobs on a low-cost tender to provide depth and competition. His deal carried no guaranteed money. That means the Patriots do not take a financial hit with the move. That flexibility, coupled with the league-leading cap space the Patriots entered the week with, has allowed Vrabel to shape the roster aggressively as they head into the regular season.

For New England, releasing Jacobs represents more than a depth chart adjustment. It signals that the coaching staff is not satisfied with last year’s group and is determined to rebuild the offensive line with players who fit Vrabel’s vision. The Patriots will move forward with an overhauled front. Jacobs, once a vital starter, must now look elsewhere for his next opportunity.