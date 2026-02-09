The New England Patriots engineered such a quick turnaround that they won more total games in the 2025 season (17, including the playoffs) than they did in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 campaigns combined (16). And it's thanks in large part to how well 23-year-old quarterback Drake Maye has played under the tutelage of head coach Mike Vrabel, who managed to fix things quickly for a franchise that looked like they'd be in disarray for at least a few more seasons.

However, the Patriots were not able to see their dream season come to an end with the Super Bowl resting on their shoulders. The Seattle Seahawks defense swallowed them whole during Super Bowl LX, with the Seahawks taking a convincing 29-13 victory over the Patriots. Maye, in particular, did not look like his best self, perhaps, because, he was dealing with some sort of minor injury.

Be that as it may, that performance from the Patriots QB caps off some of the worst performances one has ever put up in postseason history. As pointed out by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer, Maye put up the worst EPA (expected points added) of any QB who started in at least three postseason games since the turn of the century.

Worst playoff runs for QBs who started at least three games in a single postseason, since 2000 (via TruMedia) pic.twitter.com/FHSI9IJEk5 — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) February 9, 2026

Drake Maye, Patriots were unable to solve Seahawks defense

Maye did complete 27 of his 43 passes, but some of his miscues were backbreaking. He had his pass intercepted twice, and he was sacked six times. The Patriots were already finding it difficult to break through against the Seahawks, and allowing Seattle to convert their defense into points was the straw that broke the camel's back.

This dreadful Super Bowl performance was worth -17.6 EPA on its own, which is only the third-worst tally in the big game since the turn of the century. Maye simply has to put this in the rearview mirror, especially when he and the Patriots have such a bright future ahead of them.