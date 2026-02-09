All season long, the Seattle Seahawks have built a winning identity on defense. During the regular season, they allowed just a total of 292 points across 17 games, which is the best tally in the entire NFL. Thus, no one should be surprised that they remain the same stout defensive unit even under the bright lights of Super Bowl LX, as they handily took care of business against a New England Patriots side that couldn't get anything going on offense en route to a 29-13 victory.

The Seahawks have been flying under the radar all year long even though they finished the season with one of the best records in the league at 14-3. But their defense just continues to put pressure on the opposition, and the Patriots, after a dream season, turning things around from a 4-13 2024 season, crumbled in the end.

Retired NFL star and notable pundit Pat McAfee described best how other teams should view the Seahawks' elite defense.

“Man.. this Seahawks defense is a PROBLEMMMMMM,” McAfee wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

The Seahawks' defense is not just fundamentally solid, they can also make spectacular plays to snatch momentum out of their opponents. They sacked Patriots QB Drake Maye six times and picked him off twice, including a pick-six from Uchenna Nwosu, and when Seattle is locked in like this, no one can stop them. And no one did.

Elite defense is in the Seahawks' winning DNA

Back when the Seahawks were contending in the 2010s, they also built their winning identity on defense. Their defense was so good that it earned the moniker “Legion of Boom”, becoming one of the most iconic groups in NFL history.

Now, the Seahawks have put together a new core that was able to match how elite that Legion of Boom defense was.