New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye did not practice on Friday due to his shoulder injury and dealing with an illness. With Super Bowl LX right around the corner, the organization gave Maye his first initial designation for the title game.

Reports indicate that the second-year pro officially deemed questionable for the Super Bowl, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. However, head coach Mike Vrabel did admit that if Maye were not sick, then he would have at least been a limited participant in Friday's practice.

“The Patriots listed QB Drake Maye (right shoulder/illness) as questionable on their initial game status report for Super Bowl LX. Mike Vrabel said Maye would've practiced today if he weren't sick.”

Maye and Vrabel have downplayed the injury since it initially came to light earlier in the week. The Patriots' head coach stated that he has little to no concern regarding his quarterback's health status for the Super Bowl. Additionally, Maye himself claimed that there isn't much to worry about, but also admitted that he understands why his shoulder injury is in the spotlight.

The 23-year-old quarterback played well in the 2025-26 regular season after leading the Patriots to a 14-3 record. He finished the campaign with 4,394 passing yards (career-high) and 31 passing touchdowns (career-high). Maye also led the league with a 72.0% completion percentage.

However, Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense have been largely ineffective in the playoffs. The club has leaned heavily on the defense, while the offense has done just enough to earn the win. New England will hope for more consistency in Super Bowl LX, as the Seattle Seahawks are an incredibly well-rounded team.