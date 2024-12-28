New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye took a helmet-to-helmet hit while scrambling in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. However, Maye has been cleared to return after going through concussion protocol, via NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

Backup Jacoby Brissett played in relief of Maye during New England's second drive, failing to get a first down. The 32-year-old threw an incompletion underneath to DeMario Douglas on 3rd and 8, his only pass of the game.

Both the Patriots organization and fans alike will be relieved with the good news, as Maye needs as many reps as possible for his development. The North Carolina alum has shown promise since taking over on October 13 against the Houston Texans, tossing 2,159 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 59.8 quarterback rating also ranks 14th in the league.

Maye's injury didn't stop him from scrambling, though, as he got hit in the head again on a nine-yard run in his first play back after his evaluation. Chargers linebacker Junior Colson was called for unnecessary roughness for lightly hitting the rookie in the head as he slid to the ground.

While Maye's toughness is undeniable, health is king in the NFL, and he may be best served staying in the pocket for the remainder of Saturday's contest.

Unfortunately for New England, though, cornerback Christian Gonzalez isn't as lucky as Maye. The rising star has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a concussion, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Gonzalez, who is considered one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL, has 58 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery this season. Saturday's game was his 16th contest of the year.

Despite the injury drama, though, the Patriots still have life thanks to Maye's 36-yard touchdown strike to Douglas. New England is down 17-7 as halftime nears.