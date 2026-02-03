Drake Maye has become quite the popular player. The New England Patriots quarterback's rise as one of the best young quarterbacks in the league has also come with a rise in his popularity. This newfound fame has extended to his family: Maye's wife Ann Michael has also become a popular figure in the Patriots fanbase, especially on TikTok.

Ahead of the Patriots' Super Bowl game against the Seattle Seahawks, Maye made a media appearance. The quarterback was asked about the usual things, but one peculiar query stood out. A fan asked Maye to rank four of his wife's baked goods. Maye obliged and made his top 4 list on the spot.

I asked Drake Maye to rank his wife’s baked goods 🫡 @DrakeMaye2 pic.twitter.com/h00wKJVQvX — Overtime (@overtime) February 3, 2026

Maye has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. A contender for this year's MVP award, the Patriots quarterback broke out in Year 2. Maye completed an insane 72.0% of his passes for 4,394 yards, throwing 31 touchdowns to just 8 interceptions. Maye's excellence helped the Pats earn the first seed in the AFC and a free pass to the Divisional Round.

Maye so far has been good, but not as great in the playoffs. He had a quiet 179 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception on a sub 60% completion rate against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, then was atrocious against the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, completing 47.6% of his passes for just 86 yards. It's a bump in the road for Maye, who's been otherwise excellent this season.

Maye faces another tough defense in the Super Bowl: the Seattle Seahawks. While the Seahawks' defense allowed 27 points to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, they still have a fearsome defense that was one of the best units in the regular season. Given how Maye performed against two defenses that were just as good as the Seahawks in the regular season, there's a bit of concern among New England fans.