Drake Maye has a lot of things on his mind right now as he tries to lead the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 8.

The 23-year-old Maye remains inspired because of his wife, Ann Michael Maye. She has been nothing but supportive since they moved to New England, despite the cold weather, after they got married in June.

“I had never lived up north. I haven't seen this much snow on the ground,” said Maye in a video posted by the Patriots.

“So it's been an adjustment for her, but she’s loved it. She loves the people up here. She loves living up here. She loves the support, and she has her own little journey that's been awesome. She’s just being herself, and that’s the best thing about her, and I love her for it.”

LIVE: Drake Maye Press Conference 1/29 https://t.co/MhmkzAo7HU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 29, 2026

Fans gushed about the Mayes.

“How can you not root for somebody like this? I mean, granted, his play speaks volumes, but his character and demeanor, his humble approach to life, it's beyond reality, man. How lucky we Patriots fans are, my goodness,” said @quilloenri.

“I think this is cute. I’m all for it. The NFL pushing her as some sort of team manager or queen of the team is ridiculous,” added @homesteader1000.

“They are such a sweet couple!” noted @Calli_Lily7.

“Cute couple goals!” echoed @sassygirlcanada.

“In front of a great man is an even better woman,” wrote @StrykerBudd.

“We stan our king and queen,” commented @Conscience1da.

Drake, who recently earned praise from NFL legend Joe Montana, started dating Ann Michael in high school in North Carolina.

Ann Michael regularly shares videos of their life in New England on social media, including her baking skills. She has gained quite a following because of her cheery personality.