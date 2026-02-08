On Sunday evening, the New England Patriots will take the field in Santa Clara for the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots got to this stage thanks to a narrow victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, and will be playing for their seventh Lombardi Trophy against Seattle.

It's been a rough first playoff run for quarterback Drake Maye, who has struggled in all three games up to this point for New England, and ahead of the Super Bowl, his wife Ann took to Instagram with a special message for the quarterback.

“Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Proud is an understatement. I love you,” wrote Maye on her Instagram story.

Ann Maye has become a New England celebrity in her own right, gaining a popular following on social media for her baking videos, as well as her fandom of the Patriots.

Maye will need to play much more like the MVP candidate version of himself that existed throughout most of this season if the Patriots want to stay competitive on Sunday against a Seahawks defense that has been dominant throughout this season and into the playoffs.

Seattle did show some signs of slippage in the NFC Championship Game against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, and Maye and the Patriots won't have to worry about the messy weather conditions that have played a factor in their last two wins over the Broncos and the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

The Patriots' defense will also have its hands full in trying to stop Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the star Seahawks wide receiver who led the league in yards this season.

In any case, the Super Bowl is slated to kick off at 6:30 pm ET from the San Francisco 49ers' home field in Santa Clara, California.