The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Leading up to the title game, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who beat the Patriots twice in his career for championship games, gave Seattle some hilarious advice on how to earn the win on Sunday.

While being followed on the street by a reporter from TMZ Sports, Manning was asked for his advice on how the Seahawks could defeat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. The 45-year-old former quarterback told Sam Darnold to aim for his teammate's helmets,” per Michael Babcock of TMZ Sports.

“Throw it to someone's helmet,” joked Manning.

Article Continues Below

Eli Manning famously connected with wide receiver David Tyree late in Super Bowl XLII to put the Giants in range to score against Tom Brady and the Patriots. Tyree managed to pin the ball between his hand and helmet to record the reception. It led to New York eventually scoring the game-winning touchdown and extra point in the final 39 seconds to beat New England that year, 17-14.

Luckily for the Seahawks, we've seen Sam Darnold connect with Jaxon Smith-Njigba multiple times throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Smith-Njigba has recorded numerous impressive catches throughout the football year. Maybe the club's star quarterback and wide receiver can reenact Eli Manning's and David Tyree's brilliant play against Drake Maye and the Patriots on Sunday.

The Seahawks will hope for Darnold to continue playing well, as the 28-year-old quarterback has been red-hot throughout the playoffs. Through two games in the postseason, Darnold has recorded 470 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 69.8% of his pass attempts.