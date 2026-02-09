The New England Patriots will have to wait for their turn at the top of the mountain after they bowed to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

The Seahawks took control from the onset as they erected a nine-point lead at halftime and never relented for the rest of the way.

The Patriots did not find the end zone until the fourth quarter, where they tried to mount a furious comeback. The Seahawks, however, refused to budge and won their first championship since 2014.

Fans were in shambles after New England's defeat.

“Patriots have no business being in the Super Bowl,” said @geeskifrmda5.

“Patriots decide to show up when the match is over. Unreal,” added @GTXShrestha13.

“It sucks because it’s so hard to get here. But I got to watch 21 games of Patriots football again this year. (Mike) Vrabel can get 'em back,” wrote @AlumniSectionQQ.

“Patriots getting spanked, OMG,” posted @CallMe_Mezie.

“The Seahawks been embarrassing the Patriots all damn night,” commented @verdictmel.

“My mom just called me to complain about the Patriots' poor play,” shared @Hermyoni.

There were high hopes for the Patriots after they advanced to Super Bowl LX, with Vrabel turning them into a well-oiled machine and Drake Maye making the leap in just his second year.

The Seahawks, however, proved to be too much, employing aggressive defense, which has been their calling card all season. New England only gained 51 yards in the first half.

New England has not won the title since 2019.