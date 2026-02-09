The stage is set for Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Everyone is tuned in to watch them battle it out for the much-coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy and reclaim their spot at the top of the NFL.

The Patriots and the Seahawks will be under the microscope, and everything will be scrutinized in the game. Even the coin toss.

Right, JJ Watt?

While the game had not even begun, Watt already shared a hilarious observation.

“Ref held the coin up like it was communion at church,” wrote the former defensive end on X.

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 8, 2026

The Patriots won the coin toss. They chose to defer and opted to receive the ball at the start of the second half.

The 36-year-old Watt, who now works as an analyst for CBS Sports, never made it to the Super Bowl in his 12-year career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

Last month, he boldly predicted that the Texans would make it to Super Bowl LX. They, however, lost to the Patriots in the divisional playoffs.

“The defense is good enough to get to the Super Bowl. I think there’s no question about that, especially in this year’s AFC. It’s just a little different than the past. I do think it’s much more wide open, and the defense is that good,” said Watt on “NFL Today.”

The Patriots are looking for their first title since 2019, while the Seahawks last won the Super Bowl in 2014.