Stefon Diggs finally reached the big stage with the New England Patriots, but his performance in Super Bowl LX is one he will want to forget. As the Patriots fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the veteran wide receiver was essentially a non-factor until the game was completely out of reach.

The evening started poorly and never truly improved. For much of the contest, a stifling Seattle secondary held Diggs in check, preventing Drake Maye from finding his top target.

Before a late fourth-quarter reception, fans were already lighting him up on social media for his lack of production. “It’s a good thing Stefon Diggs completed that garbage time catch because before that he had more baby mamas than yards,” one fan quipped.

Frustration among the New England faithful boiled over when Diggs broke out a celebration while the team trailed by three scores. With the Patriots down 29-7 in the final frame, the optics of the moment were disastrous. “Stefon Diggs out here doing the Zombieland celebration on a meaningless first down while getting blown out by 22 in the Super Bowl like he just hit the game-winner,” another observer noted.

Things got uglier on the sideline when Diggs tangled with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe. The two engaged in a heated scuffle where Jobe appeared to throw a punch, though officials remarkably threw no flags. The incident added a physical sting to a night where Diggs finished with a dismal line of just three catches for 37 yards.

Off-field, Diggs faces felony charges for an alleged assault on a former personal chef, with an arraignment set for Feb. 13. Fans were quick to link his poor play to his mounting legal woes. “Stefon diggs going from a Super Bowl loss to life behind bars lmaoooooooooooo,” one user posted. Another added, “No ring for Stefon Diggs, police waiting for him when he leave the stadium, and he not touching a football again.”

With the season ending in a blowout, many are questioning if the Diggs experiment in Foxborough is already over.